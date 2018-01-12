BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A very warm and wet Friday all across the region as temperatures topped 60 in many places and a few approached 70.

Rain and fog was the flavor of the day, and most areas had at least a half inch, but a few areas — mainly on the Eastern Shore — had over an inch or more.

A very sharp cold front is moving across the state at Friday night, and temperatures are dropping quickly across far western areas. Some snow, sleet and freezing rain are on tap for Garrett and Allegany counties, and in Central Maryland, a few snow showers may show up in the morning as well.

Clearing, colder and windy conditions will dominate your Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the low teens by Sunday morning. Sunday will be a frigid but sunny day as we stay below freezing again.

Enjoy your cold weekend!