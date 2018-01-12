SANTA CLARITA (WJZ) — A woman in California put Costco’s generous return policy to the test this week.
The woman reportedly returned her dead Christmas tree to the Santa Clarita store, and received a full refund.
“I can’t make this stuff up,” said one man waiting in line behind the woman, CBS Los Angeles reports. He took to Facebook to express his anger and frustration about the ordeal.
“Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4,” said the man. “If I didn’t see it, I wouldn’t believe that someone had so little moral values or lack of conscience.”
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook