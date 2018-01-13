BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police say an eighth-grade teacher who was last seen just days after Christmas has been found dead.

Gregory Ferrell, who was a teacher at Monarch Academy in northeast Baltimore, was found dead inside his car in the 1900 block of West Baltimore Street around 4 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Detectives say there were no obvious signs of trauma or foul play. The investigation is ongoing.

The 56-year-old was previously listed as a “critical missing person.” He was last seen Dec. 29, 2017 inside Melba’s Place, a Baltimore nightclub.

Ferrell was described as a soft-spoken, kind person.

“If they were having some meetings, he’d be outside like, ‘Hi!’ He was really nice,” Toni McWayne of Monarch Academy said.

A man who asked to not be identified told WJZ Friday that he knew Ferrell well and described him as a good neighbor and a man who kept to himself.

“He was a good guy, a likable guy,” he said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department Missing Persons detectives at 443-984-7385 or the Homicide Section at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can use the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP or text tips and video to 443-902-4824.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook