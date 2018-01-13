WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Issued For Baltimore Starting Saturday Night | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
By Tracey Leong
Filed Under:Food Network

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore chef makes an appearance on the Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay” and he did just that using a family recipe.

Chef Kiran Patnam tells WJZ’s Tracey Leong how he won.

Meet the talented chef and sample the winning dish at Apropoe’s, located at 700 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202.

