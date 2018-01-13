BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore chef makes an appearance on the Food Network show “Beat Bobby Flay” and he did just that using a family recipe.
Chef Kiran Patnam tells WJZ’s Tracey Leong how he won.
Meet the talented chef and sample the winning dish at Apropoe’s, located at 700 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, Md. 21202.
