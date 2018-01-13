BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help with locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Kirsten Haylee-Noel Bayer was last seen Thursday night in the 1400 block of Union Ave. wearing a green Nike hoodie, black sweatpants and black and white Nike sneakers.
Ferrell is about 5’9″ and weighs about 125 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kirsten Haylee-Noel Bayer is urged to contact the Baltimore Police Department’s Missing Person Unit at 443-984-7385 or simply dial 911.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook