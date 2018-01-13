WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert Issued For Baltimore Through Monday | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Meg McNamara Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our short stint of mild temperatures is now just a distant memory and the frigid air has returned with a vengeance. Or at least that’s how it feels when you step outside.

Northwest winds are whipping, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. Temperatures will plummet into the mid-teens Saturday night, which means wind chill values as low as 2 below for Sunday morning.

Plenty of sunshine is in store on Sunday, but that won’t have much of an effect on our temperatures, which will only make it into the mid-20s.

We’ll be in the low teens Sunday night.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as highs nudge just past 30 degrees.

Our next chance for snow showers arrives on Tuesday afternoon. The chance for flurries is about 40 percent.

We’re keeping an eye on it, and will let you know more about the timing as we get closer.

