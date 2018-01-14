WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Alert In Effect For Baltimore Through Monday | Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Code Blue Alert is in effect for Baltimore as another dose of Arctic air moved into the area this weekend.

The alert, which is the sixth for Baltimore this season, is in effect through Monday morning. The previous alert that ended earlier this week lasted for 14 days.

WJZ’s Tim Williams says Sunday will be frigid, with a high near 26. Wind chills will make it feel even colder.

Last winter, 12 people died from hypothermia in Baltimore City, according to the city’s health department. So far this winter, there have been eight hypothermia-related deaths.

A Code Blue Alert is declared by the health commissioner’s office when temperatures, including wind chill, are expected to be 13 degrees or below or when other conditions are severe enough to present a substantial threat to the life or health of vulnerable Baltimore citizens.

