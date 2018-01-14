BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities hope surveillance video can help in the arrest of four suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from a Hanover gun store last week.

Officials say the group burglarized Hanover Armory at 1327 Ashton Road on Jan. 7 around 6 a.m.

VIDEO: These 4 suspects broke into Hanover Armory on Jan. 7th, stealing 13 firearms. ATF Special Agents & @AACOPD are investigating.

Do you know something? ATF & @NSSF are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for info. Call (888) ATF-TIPS to report https://t.co/kkmXG0vF9v pic.twitter.com/bmK6902t9w — ATF Baltimore (@ATFBaltimore) January 12, 2018

“I hope they get caught. More than that, I hope the guns get recovered,” store owner Julean Seminazzi said.

In all, 13 guns were taken, but Seminazzi says many of them are not functional.

“More than half of them weren’t functional. It was things being built to be sold,” Seminazzi said.

Anne Arundel County Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are hoping somebody who sees the footage may know something that can help them find the group and the guns.

Seminazzi says despite the thefts, the store’s security plans worked, but they plan on adding even more security.

“After watching that camera and seeing the route those individuals took, we’re going to be adding a couple of safety nets in place,” he said.

Citizens can report information to ATF at 1-888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or send an email to ATFTips@atf.gov. They can also send tips anonymously via the reportit® mobile app, available through www.reportit.com, using the ATF Baltimore Field Division as the location.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000, which will be matched by the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) for a total reward of up to $10,000.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook