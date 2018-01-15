BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck in Clarksville Monday afternoon.
The two-vehicle crash happened on Ten Oaks Rd., near Heather Glen Way.
Chopper 13 was above the scene, and one vehicle was left on its roof following the crash.
The Howard County Police Department has confirmed that the wreck was fatal, but have not released any further information on injuries at this time.
A portion of Ten Oaks Rd. is closed as crews work to clear the scene.
