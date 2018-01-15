BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hundreds rallied in Maryland’s capital to push for an increase to the minimum wage statewide by the year 2023.

It’s a push that doesn’t come without some controversy

Monday marked the official kickoff of the “Fight for $15” campaign in Annapolis — a meeting so large some couldn’t even get in.

But no matter how many support the increase to the minimum wage, there are those who oppose it strongly.

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C. have plans in place to increase their minimum wage to $15. Montgomery County also joins that list. A push to pass a law in Baltimore was vetoed by Mayor Catherine Pugh.

The minimum wage in Maryland is slated to go up to $10.10 staring July 1st.

Monday night, they came from near and far — people who were fittingly ready to rally this Martin Luther King, Jr. Day — prepared to fight over a statewide minimum wage increase.

Many said they are counting on the measure to pass this legislative session.

The launch of the campaign has already gathered support from some state leaders.

[Reporter: Is this something that you’re really passionate about?]

“Oh, absolutely. It is tremendous to be here among people whose lives it will really affect,” one person told WJZ’s George Solis.

For some, increasing the minimum wage to $15 isn’t just about a lavish lifestyle, it’s about survival.

“This is for people to be able to pay for health care, for food for transportation, for lodging,” one supporter of the increase said.

For some small business owners, no matter how much they’d like to pay their employees more, they say it’s just not feasible.

It would also potentially create a whole new slew of problems among staff.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook