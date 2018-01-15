BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The ATF and Anne Arundel County Police are still looking for four suspects who stole more than a dozen guns from a gun store.
Surveillance video shows the suspects smashing through glass doors and cases inside the Hanover Armory. With their faces covered, the suspects looked to lift as many weapons as they could.
In all, 13 guns were taken, but the store’s owner says many of them are not functional.
He also says despite the theft, the security plans worked. But, they plan on adding even more security.
A $10,000 reward is being offered in the case. Officials say if you know any information to contact the ATF or Anne Arundel County Police.
