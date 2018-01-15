WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Code Blue Ends This Morning, But Light Snow Is AheadDownload The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  
Filed Under:Ames Memorial United Methodist Church, Glen Mar Church, Howard County, Local TV, MLK Jr. Day, Sen. Chris Van Hollen, St. John Baptist Church, Terps Against Hunger

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Monday, people in Howard County will be observing Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with a day of service.

During the event, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen will join the Glen Mar Church, Ames Memorial United Methodist Church, and St. John Baptist Church to work with Teprs Against Hunger in order to package 90,000 meals for the Howard County Community.

In total, over 1,000 people will participate throughout the day. The day of service will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m..

