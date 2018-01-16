WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
Filed Under:Baltimore County police, Missing

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an elderly man who suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen Tuesday afternoon.

Baltimore County police say 86-year-old Thomas Brown was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Chesholm Road and officers believe he was in the Catonsville area.

Detectives say Brown may be driving a light-blue 2002 Buick Century with Maryland license plates that read ARK098.

Investigators say Brown is 6-feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

If you have any information on the whereabouts please call police at 410-307-2020.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch