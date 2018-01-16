BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Authorities are searching for an elderly man who suffers from a cognitive disorder and was last seen Tuesday afternoon.
Baltimore County police say 86-year-old Thomas Brown was last seen around 4:30 p.m. at his home on Chesholm Road and officers believe he was in the Catonsville area.
Detectives say Brown may be driving a light-blue 2002 Buick Century with Maryland license plates that read ARK098.
Investigators say Brown is 6-feet tall and weighs about 140 pounds.
If you have any information on the whereabouts please call police at 410-307-2020.
