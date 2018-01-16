WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
Filed Under:Arrest, Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a repeat offender has been arrested with a loaded gun, dozens of baggies of suspected marijuana and more than $1,000.

Authorities say officers stopped 40-year-old Michael Blackstone in the 200 block of N. Luzerne Ave. Monday night.

Blackstone was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 75 zip lock baggies of suspected marijuana and $1,220. Police say he has been arrested twice for gun violations. Blackstone has been charged with several handgun and narcotics violations.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch