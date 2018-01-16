BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police say a repeat offender has been arrested with a loaded gun, dozens of baggies of suspected marijuana and more than $1,000.
Authorities say officers stopped 40-year-old Michael Blackstone in the 200 block of N. Luzerne Ave. Monday night.
Blackstone was in possession of a loaded .45 caliber handgun, 75 zip lock baggies of suspected marijuana and $1,220. Police say he has been arrested twice for gun violations. Blackstone has been charged with several handgun and narcotics violations.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook