BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — Authorities say part of a ceiling has collapsed at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in the Washington suburbs.

The Washington Post reports that Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer says a ceiling under construction near the emergency entrance of the Bethesda center partially collapsed on Monday. No injuries were reported.

Piringer says the entrance remained open and wasn’t affected.
The emergency department of the medical center is part of a large campus north of downtown Bethesda. No further information has been released.

