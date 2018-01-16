WJZ WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory Expanded To Include Most Of Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | School Delays 
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the driver and three passengers involved in a fatal single-car crash following a police chase in Harford County Monday night.

Maryland State Police said in a release Tuesday that the deceased driver is identified as Terrence Gibson, Sr., 42, of Columbia, Maryland. The passengers have been identified as Melissa Ann Williams, 30, of Middle River, Joseph Taylor, 41, of Edgewood and Nicole Lashawn King, 42, of Baltimore. Williams was taken to a local hospital via ambulance while Taylor and King were transported via helicopter, according to police. All three are still receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

Police said in a statement Monday night that a trooper in Cecil County attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the car that was reported stolen out of Baltimore. The driver reportedly failed to stop for two troopers, and continued into Harford County with two flat tires that resulted from deployed stop sticks.The driver lost control and struck a light pole in the median on Route 40 in Havre de Grace, authorities say.

The intersection of westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street was closed for several hours Monday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

