BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities have identified the driver and three passengers involved in a fatal single-car crash following a police chase in Harford County Monday night.
Maryland State Police said in a release Tuesday that the deceased driver is identified as Terrence Gibson, Sr., 42, of Columbia, Maryland. The passengers have been identified as Melissa Ann Williams, 30, of Middle River, Joseph Taylor, 41, of Edgewood and Nicole Lashawn King, 42, of Baltimore. Williams was taken to a local hospital via ambulance while Taylor and King were transported via helicopter, according to police. All three are still receiving medical treatment for their injuries.
The intersection of westbound Route 40 and Ostego Street was closed for several hours Monday night.
The investigation is ongoing.
