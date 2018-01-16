BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are on the loose after a robbery-in-progress at the 7-11 Store at 300 North Charles Street.

When officers arrived to the scene, officials say two suspects shot at police. Soon after, the officers returned fire. It is unknown whether or not the suspects were hit. No officers were injured.

After the shots were fired, the suspects ran in opposite directions. Officers are checking area hospitals for anyone who may have recently arrived with gunshot wounds.

The first suspect is described as a tall black male who was wearing a mask, dark coat, and was armed. The second suspect is a shorter black male wearing all black clothing iwth a white scarf tied around his face. The second suspect was also armed.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (410) 366-6341.

#BREAKING @BaltimorePolice on the scene of a reported shots fired call in Downtown at Charles & Saratoga. Police appear to be searching for shooter. As many as 12 evidence markers placed on ground. #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/uzwVtfqXms — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 16, 2018

Police are out with rifles searching for suspect (s) involved in shots fired call. Officers have been focused on 7-11 at Charles & Saratoga. Area has been blocked off. I've watched some @mtamaryland busses forced to turn around. #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/r2W8zedHsn — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 16, 2018

More officers have joined investigation, more evidence markers also the streets #WJZ @cbsbaltimore pic.twitter.com/iunxFQTO5R — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) January 16, 2018