BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two suspects are on the loose after a robbery-in-progress at the 7-11 Store at 300 North Charles Street.
When officers arrived to the scene, officials say two suspects shot at police. Soon after, the officers returned fire. It is unknown whether or not the suspects were hit. No officers were injured.
After the shots were fired, the suspects ran in opposite directions. Officers are checking area hospitals for anyone who may have recently arrived with gunshot wounds.
The first suspect is described as a tall black male who was wearing a mask, dark coat, and was armed. The second suspect is a shorter black male wearing all black clothing iwth a white scarf tied around his face. The second suspect was also armed.
Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at (410) 366-6341.