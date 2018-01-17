BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Days after a dog was found tied to a tree at the North Linwood entrance to Patterson Park, he is safe and sound at the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS) with several potential adopters ready to give him a new home.

According to neighborhood resident Leslie Gray, whose husband first saw the pup while on a walk with their dog, he had a note with him that said “My name is Duke. Here’s my favorite toy and my food. I am looking for a new home.”

BARCS spokeswoman Bailey Deacon says Duke is on a state-mandated 72-hour “stray hold” since he was not formally surrendered at the shelter.

They are hoping Duke’s owner will reach out and give their consent to make him available for adoption, since “there are several potential adopters in line who would like to take him home.”

Even if they don’t, once the stray hold is up, Duke will have a new home.

“As always, our message to the community is that BARCS is an open admission shelter,” Deacon says. “We accept animals without judgement and we are here to help pet owners in crisis. If ever you can’t keep your pet, you can bring them right down to the shelter.”

