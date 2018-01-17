BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing Pizza Boli’s in Randallstown.
Police say the suspect entered the Pizza Boli’s in the 3500-block of Brenbrook Drive just after 3:30 p.m. on January 9.
According to police, the suspect then walked behind the counter and threatened the cashier with a handgun. Police say the employee was then forced to give the suspect the money from the cash register.
The suspect ran from the store and was last seen on Brenbook Drive.
The suspect is described as 5’08” in height, 160 pounds, with medium length black hair and beard. He was last seen wearing a green coat with brown fur-like trim on the hood and an Adidas backpack.
If anyone has information about the suspect, please call the Baltimore County Police at (410) 307-2020.
