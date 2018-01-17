WJZ WEATHER: Much Of The State Saw Snow After Winter Weather Crossed Through Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
By Devin Bartolotta
Filed Under:Local TV, Patterson Park, Vandalism

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working to find the safest way to clean the Star-Spangled Banner Centennial Monument in Patterson Park after it was defaced with red paint.

“Racist Anthem” was painted in front of the bronze statue that honors the national anthem, and historians are being brought in to find the best way to clean the historic statue without doing any further damage to it.

Paid for by public school students more than a century ago,

