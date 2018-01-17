BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are working to find the safest way to clean the Star-Spangled Banner Centennial Monument in Patterson Park after it was defaced with red paint.
“Racist Anthem” was painted in front of the bronze statue that honors the national anthem, and historians are being brought in to find the best way to clean the historic statue without doing any further damage to it.
RELATED: Baltimore’s Star-Spangled Banner Centennial Monument Defaced
Paid for by public school students more than a century ago,
WJZ’s Devin Bartolotta will have more on what’s being done to preserve this historic statue coming up on WJZ News at 5 and 6.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook
Comments
Devin BartolottaDevin Bartolotta joined the WJZ news team in July of 2016 as a general assignment reporter. She comes to Baltimore after three years reporting,...More from Devin Bartolotta