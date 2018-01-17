WJZ WEATHER: Schools Closed/Delayed As Snow Falls On Maryland Download The WJZ Weather App | WJZ Radar  | Full List Of Closures & Delays 
Filed Under:Delaware, Drugs

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A Maryland woman is accused of mailing a shipment of drugs to her son, an inmate at a Delaware prison.

Department of Corrections spokeswoman Jayme Gravell said in a statement Tuesday that investigators learned in late December that a shipment of contraband was expected to arrive at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

According to the statement, investigators determined 43-year-old Angel Osborne of Hurlock, Maryland, would be sending the contraband through the mail. Gravell says investigators intercepted the narcotics.

Osborne was arrested, extradited and charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, promoting prison contraband and second-degree conspiracy. She was arraigned and held in lieu of bail.

Her son, Patrick Osborne, was charged with criminal solicitation and other counts. He has also been arraigned.

It wasn’t immediately clear if either has an attorney.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch