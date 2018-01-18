Filed Under:Baltimore City, Bank Robbery, FBI Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of a suspect accused of robbing 3 banks in Baltimore City.

Authorities say the man robbed the following banks:

• January 12, 2018 (2:06 p.m.) — M&T Bank, 159 N Luzerne Ave, Baltimore
• January 13, 2018 (1:13 p.m.) — Wells Fargo, 5040 Sinclair Lane, Baltimore
• January 16, 2018 (10:31 a.m.) —Wells Fargo, 7639 Harford Road, Baltimore

According to police the suspect presents the bank teller with a demand note, receives the money, and then flees the area.

After the Jan. 12 robbery the suspect was seen getting into the drivers side of a black KIA SUV. After the robbery on Jan. 13 he let in a silver sedan.

No injuries occurred at any of the robberies.

If anyone has any information about the robber or robberies, you are asked to call the Baltimore FBI at 410-265-8080.

