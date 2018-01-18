BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Midterm exams have been rescheduled at a Baltimore City Public School after heating issues caused the school to close early Thursday.
National Academy Foundation High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. because of heating issues, and Thursday’s midterm exams will be rescheduled.
The middle school building will remain open Thursday, as the heating issues do not affect that building.
RELATED: WJZ Investigates: Fixing Baltimore’s Cold Schools
The school district has received widespread criticism for the frigid temperatures in their classrooms. Photos of children in huddled in coats and gloves in Baltimore schools have been widely shared on social media.
The CEO of City schools, Dr. Sonja Santelises, told WJZ there would be quick action if the heat breaks, after facing angry parents who complained that too little was done in the past.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook