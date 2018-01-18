Filed Under:Baltimore Public Schools, Cold schools, Local TV, National Academy Foundation High School, School Closing

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Midterm exams have been rescheduled at a Baltimore City Public School after heating issues caused the school to close early Thursday.

National Academy Foundation High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. because of heating issues, and Thursday’s midterm exams will be rescheduled.

The middle school building will remain open Thursday, as the heating issues do not affect that building.

RELATED: WJZ Investigates: Fixing Baltimore’s Cold Schools

The school district has received widespread criticism for the frigid temperatures in their classrooms. Photos of children in huddled in coats and gloves in Baltimore schools have been widely shared on social media.

The CEO of City schools, Dr. Sonja Santelises, told WJZ there would be quick action if the heat breaks, after facing angry parents who complained that too little was done in the past.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch