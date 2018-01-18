BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Midterm exams have been rescheduled at a Baltimore City Public School after heating issues caused the school to close early Thursday.

National Academy Foundation High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m. because of heating issues, and Thursday’s midterm exams will be rescheduled.

The middle school building will remain open Thursday, as the heating issues do not affect that building.

ALERT: NAF High School will dismiss at 10:30 a.m., due to heating issues. Today's midterm exams will be rescheduled. This applies to the high school only. The middle school building is not affected by the heating issue, and will continue with its regularly scheduled school day. — Baltimore Schools (@BaltCitySchools) January 18, 2018

RELATED: WJZ Investigates: Fixing Baltimore’s Cold Schools

The school district has received widespread criticism for the frigid temperatures in their classrooms. Photos of children in huddled in coats and gloves in Baltimore schools have been widely shared on social media.

The CEO of City schools, Dr. Sonja Santelises, told WJZ there would be quick action if the heat breaks, after facing angry parents who complained that too little was done in the past.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook