ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says he believes congressional redistricting should be taken out of the hands of politicians, “regardless of who the governor is or what party’s in power.”

The Republican governor announced Thursday he would again push for a measure to put redistricting before a nonpartisan commission, despite the bill’s failure to advance in recent years in the General Assembly, which is controlled by Democrats. That prompted a question at a news conference about whether he would still support reform, if he is re-elected.

Now, redistricting maps are drawn by the governor and approved by the assembly.

Last month, the Supreme Court added a dispute over Maryland’s congressional map to its consideration of partisan gerrymandering. Republican plaintiffs contend Democrats unfairly drew one of the state’s eight congressional districts.

