BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl with autism in 2016, according to the Baltimore State’s Attorney’s Office.

Authorities say the victim went to spend the night at her grandmother’s house on August 26. When her grandmother went to work, she left the girl in the care of her boyfriend, Wayne Parker.

At some point, Parker grabbed her by the arm, led her into a bedroom, and sexually assaulted her, investigators say.

The victim later reported the incident to her mother and the police opened an investigation.

“Survivors are often afraid to report their attackers—especially ones they know— because they fear they will not be believed and that their disclosure will cause even more turmoil in their daily lives, but this young girl was courageous enough to report her attack and stand up to her attacker,” State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby said.

“I understand that there can be tremendous anxiety around coming forward, but it is the only way that police and prosecutors can bring an attacker to justice—and prevent more people from being victimized, and I applaud this survivor’s bravery.”

Parker faces 35 years in prison for his crimes, sexual abuse of a minor and third-degree sex offense. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 29, 2018.

