BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The video sparked outrage across the country. Today, the fallout continues.

Last week, it appears that a Baltimore hospital dumped a patient at a bus stop, leaving her to fend for herself in the freezing cold. Today, that woman’s attorney spoke out.

WJZ’s Rick Ritter reports the family is being represented by J. Wyndal Gordon, who says 22-year-old Rebecca was left outside virtually naked, and that hypothermia could have easily claimed her life.

He also says she was having a psychotic episode when the University of Maryland Medical Center Midtown Campus turned its back on her.

As a video shot by concerned passerby Imamu Baraka shows, Rebecca was barely able to stand or speak after security guards at UMMC left her at a bus stop in only her hospital gown and socks.

The footage Baraka took has been viewed millions of times since it was posted Jan. 10.

Baraka, who’s being hailed as Rebecca’s savior, told WJZ he was floored by what he witnessed.

“Are you kidding me?” he said. “Are you kidding me?”

The hospital has admitted it failed completely, but has yet to announce any disciplinary action that might be taken against the staff involved in the incident.

Now the family is seeking justice, hoping to spark change.

“We can use this to bring about change, or we can do what we normally do,” Baraka says. “It’s the topic of the moment and then we go back to our dysfunctional norms.”

Gordon spoke out on behalf of the family in a press conference Thursday. Rick will have more on that this afternoon on WJZ and here on WJZ.com.

The family also shared new pictures of Rebecca, and told WJZ she’s battled mental illness for years.

When she was being filmed, they say, she couldn’t respond to the frigid temperatures and physical trauma.

“I originally thought that she wad dead,” Baraka says. “Because when they were wheeling her out, her leg fell off of the wheelchair’s footrest.”

At Thursday’s press conference, Gordon said that could have easily become the reality.

“The University of MD Medical Center Midtown Campus left my client to die,” he said.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook