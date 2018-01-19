BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Millions are expected to march Saturday in honor of the first anniversary of the Women’s March that took place in Washington D.C. last year.

March On Maryland organizers say on the anniversary weekend of the Women’s March, cities around the country, including Annapolis, will hold events and marches to “commemorate the historic day of resistance and continue to fuel the momentum of the past year.”

March On Maryland is taking the lead in organizing the Annapolis March. They say the event will kick off with a rally at Lawyer’s Mall in front of the State House in Annapolis at 11 a.m. Newly elected mayor Gavin Buckley will kick off the speakers, then community leaders and organizers will inform the expected crowd of over 2,000 about last year’s actions, this year’s initiatives, and how people can get involved now.

Around noon, participants will hold signs and banners while marching from Lawyer’s Mall through downtown Annapolis to Susan Campbell Park where the event will culminate in an open forum for individuals to make their voices heard. Sign-ups to speak at the park will be available during the rally at Lawyer’s Mall.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook