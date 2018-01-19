ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — A 32-year-old Maryland man has been sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison without parole for the 2016 slaying of his parents.

The Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Craig Dennis White’s sentence in a statement Friday.

White, of Laurel, was convicted in September on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his mother and father, Glenn and Linda White.

Police found the couple dead in their home after being dispatched for a welfare check.

Defense attorneys argued that White was suffering from bipolar disorder and had a psychotic episode at the time of the murders.

According to the statement, Deputy State’s Attorney Kim Oldham asked for the maximum penalty during Thursday’s hearing, saying Craig White is a threat to public safety.

