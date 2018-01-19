BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh has replaced Commissioner Kevin Davis as head of the city’s police force, she announced Friday morning.

Deputy Commissioner Darryl D. DeSousa, 53, will replace Commissioner Kevin Davis as the department’s 40th police commissioner.

Commissioner-Designate DeSousa, a New York City native who moved to Baltimore in 1983 and went to Morgan State University, will assume responsibility for the department immediately, the mayor says. Following appropriate approvals, his appointment as Commissioner will be made permanent.

“As I have made clear, reducing violence and restoring the confidence of our citizens in their police officers is my highest priority,” said Mayor Pugh.

“The fact is, we are not achieving the pace of progress that our residents have every right to expect in the weeks since we ended what was nearly a record year for homicides in the City of Baltimore. As such, I have concluded that a change in leadership is needed at police headquarters. I firmly believe that Commissioner-Designate DeSousa has the ideas, approach and demonstrated track record that will enable him to lead an accelerated effort to get criminals off our streets, reduce violence and restore safety – and peace of mind – throughout our neighborhoods. As one who has come up through the ranks, Commissioner-Designate DeSousa is widely respected by his fellow officers. Moreover, I have come to know him well during this past year given his leadership role in implementing the Violence Reduction Initiative and through our numerous other interactions. I am grateful to Commissioner Davis for all that he has done to implement the initiatives underway to address violent crime at it root causes. I speak for the entire community in expressing our admiration and gratitude for his service to Baltimore and for his leadership of the women and men who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our citizens.”

Commissioner-Designate DeSousa also made a statement.

“I am deeply honored by the Mayor’s confidence in me at this critical time in the life of our City,” he said.

“Her relentless efforts to reduce crime and insist on new ways of collaborating across districts as well as with city agencies to target violence and its causes are invigorating certainly for me, but also for our entire force,” said Commissioner-Designate DeSousa. “Baltimore has long been my home and I’ve spent my career on its streets and in its neighborhoods to address problems and bring about solutions that are meaningful for the people we serve. I am committed to this important work more than ever and look forward to validating the trust of Mayor Pugh, my fellow officers and most importantly, the citizens of Baltimore each and every day.”

DeSousa deferred completion of his degree at Morgan State in order to join the Baltimore Police Department in 1988, but eventually received his degree in Applied Liberal Arts in 1997.

A press conference will be held at 9:30 a.m. at City Hall. WJZ will have more information on this story as it becomes available.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook