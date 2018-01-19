BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A robocall from Perry Hall High School’s principal Thursday talked about a fight in the school’s parking lot.

As Mike Schuh reports, once parents saw the video and still image posted on Facebook of a student appearing to hold a long gun with a folding stock, they were frightened and wanted answers.







There was an increased police presence at the school Friday morning even though, as a letter from the principal states, officials “have not been made aware of any credible threat toward any of our students or staff.”

Baltimore Police say they received a call about the fight just before noon Thursday. They say they are aware of the videos and are using them to assist in the investigation.

Both parents and students say they are very concerned, and Baltimore County Schools say in a statement that since the incident is being investigated by police, they are not commenting on it for the time being.

But local lawmakers have spoken out.

After hearing about the incident, Baltimore County Councilman David Marks posted this statement on his Facebook page.

Maryland State Delegate Christian Miele had this to say on Facebook, and he posted a still image taken from the video that circulated online:

“I’ve had it. Any student who carries a gun on school property—or a replica of a gun—should be expelled and charged as an adult, period. End of story. Unfortunately, we may never know what will happen, as I’ve come to expect investigations where we never seemed to hear of outcomes, and where students who create these problems are shielded from public attention. I’m angry. I graduated from Perry Hall High School. I’ve been its biggest booster. Just this week, I shared news of the band’s trip to Disney World. Unfortunately, all the good work done by the overwhelming number of outstanding students is overshadowed by the small number of troublemakers and would-be criminals. It’s time for the school system to step up and do everything possible to guarantee a culture of discipline at Perry Hall High School—and across Baltimore County.”

WJZ will have more on this story as details become available.

