BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West announced the name of their new baby girl on Friday.
Kardashian West made the announcement on her app that the baby’s name is Chicago West.
Newborn Chicago has two older siblings, 4-year-old North West and 2-year-old Saint West.
Kardashian West revealed the news of Chicago’s arrival on her app on Tuesday. The baby was delivered via surrogate.
“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kim revealed on her app Tuesday, according to E! News. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”
