BALTIMORE (WJZ)– U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized nearly 3,000 counterfeit stainless steel sinks worth more than $1 million Wednesday, according to officials.

The U.S. CBP says that the 2,990 stainless steel sinks arrived in Baltimore from Malaysia and were addressed to a location in Maryland.

Credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Officers discovered that the UPC shield logo was not authorized and confiscated the entire shipment.

“Customs and Border Protection will continue to work closely with our trade and consumer safety partners to seize counterfeit and inferior merchandise, especially those products that pose potential harm to American consumers, negatively impact legitimate business brand reputations, and potentially steal jobs from U.S. workers,” said Dianna Bowman, CBP’s Area Port Director for the Area Port of Baltimore.

Officials say if the sinks were authentic, the could have retailed for about $1.1 million.

