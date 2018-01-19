BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We’re having a very pleasant and much milder end to our week. We reached the upper 40’s and low 50’s in most places.
Tonight, with clear skies and very dry air, we will still be cold, but tomorrow with include lots of sun. We should easily reach the low 50’s.
The same forecast is in store for Sunday and Monday, but with more clouds around.
Our next chance of rain is expected on Tuesday, but it will still be milder than average.
Cooler air will follow on next Wednesday.
