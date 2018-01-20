BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City firefighters battled a South Baltimore house fire Saturday night and saved a cat in the process.
Crews responded to Wilkens Avenue near South Monroe Street around 6:30 p.m. for a fire in a rowhome. Officials say the fire started in the first floor of the building. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control in less than an hour.
A firefighter is being praised for saving a cat that was found in the home during the fire.
Baltimore City Fire Third Battalion Chief Frederick Ruff tells WJZ no one was in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
