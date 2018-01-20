BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High pressure to the south will dominate the weather through the weekend. A cold front will approach the region Monday before passing through Monday night into Tuesday. High pressure will return for Wednesday through Thursday of next week before moving offshore Friday.
- Normal high & low: 41° & 24°
This Afternoon
Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.
West wind around 9 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
West wind around 6 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
A slight chance of rain after 1am.
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Light south wind.
Chance of precipitation is 20%.
