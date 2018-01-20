WJZ BREAKING: Baltimore Police Injures 1 Of 3 Suspects In Overnight Shooting; 2 Apprehended
Filed Under:Tim Williams' Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– High pressure to the south will dominate the weather through the weekend. A cold front will approach the region Monday before passing through Monday night into Tuesday. High pressure will return for Wednesday through Thursday of next week before moving offshore Friday.

  • Normal high & low: 41° & 24°

 

This Afternoon

Mostly sunny, with a high near 56.

West wind around 9 mph.

 

Tonight

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

West wind around 6 mph.

 

Sunday

Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

 

Sunday Night

A slight chance of rain after 1am.

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Light south wind.

Chance of precipitation is 20%.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch