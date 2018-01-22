BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department has released surveillance and bodycam video of an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

CitiWatch camera operators notified police after seeing three men loading handguns in the area of Park Avenue at Clay Street.

Once officers arrived on the scene, three of the suspects ran in separate directions.

One suspect, identified as 20-year-old Brian Campbell, ran into the 200 block of West Mulberry St., and was shot by an officer. Campbell was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries and charged with handgun violations.

The second suspect, identified as 20-year-old Omari Hart, tossed his gun into a dumpster in a nearby alley and was arrested after camera operators lead police to his location. He was also charged with a handgun violation.

A third suspect tossed his gun into a dumpster in the 200 block of Clay Street and managed to get away. The suspect’s gun was recovered by police.

