BALTIMORE (AP) — Authorities say a raid that led to the seizure of guns and drugs resulted in two arrests in Baltimore.

Baltimore police said in a statement that members of the Southeastern District Action Team and the Monument Street Initiative Team executed a search and seizure warrant at a residence Saturday afternoon, recovering a loaded 9mm handgun, suspected cocaine, suspected crack cocaine and suspected heroin.

Police say 36-year-old Melvin Tucker and 55-year-old Edward Cooper were arrested. Cooper lives at the residence.

Each face felony handgun and narcotics violation charges. Police say Tucker and Cooper are both prohibited from possessing firearms.

It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

