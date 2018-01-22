Filed Under:Purple Heart

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s state treasurer says a missing Purple Heart medal earned more than 70 years ago has been returned to the soldier’s family.

State Treasurer David H. Lillard Jr.’s office says the Purple Heart was one of two military decorations earned by Claude Parris for his service in World War II.

According to his grandson, Parris served on the European front, fighting with American forces in Paris and Luxembourg, where he lost part of his right leg in the Battle of the Bulge.

Lillard says the Purple Heart was found in an abandoned safe deposit box in the Chattanooga area. He says the Tennessee Department of Treasury’s Division of Unclaimed Property worked to reconnect Parris’ family with the medal.

Lillard presented the Purple Heart to Parris’ grandson late last week.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
CBS All Access
Download Our App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch