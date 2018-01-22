Filed Under:senator nathaniel oaks

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland State Senator charged with fraud and bribery will have two separate trials.

Baltimore Senator Nathaniel Oaks’ lawyers had argued it wasn’t fair for the separate charges to be part of the same case.

Oaks was initially charged with wire fraud, honest services wire fraud, and violations of the Travel Act for reportedly accepting bribes to help businesses.

He was then indicted on an additional charge of obstruction of justice after authorities say he agreed to help the FBI, then tipped off the person they were investigating.

If convicted, Oaks faces up to 40 years in prison.

