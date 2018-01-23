BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The two highest-ranking Baltimore Police Department officials in charge of instituting reforms, overhauling policies, and implementing the city’s consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice have resigned following the firing of Police Commissioner Kevin Davis.

Our media partner The Baltimore Sun reports Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson was the head of the department’s Strategic Services Bureau, and Chief Ganesha Martin was the head of the department’s Department of Justice Compliance, Accountability and External Affairs Division.

The Baltimore Police Department released the following statement:

“Deputy Commissioner Jason Johnson and Chief Ganesha Martin have both chosen to resign and Commissioner-Designate De Sousa has accepted their resignations with gratitude for their years of service. The Commissioner-Designate will be defining the new organizational structure and command staff of the department. At the time, we will be in a position to share an updated organizational chart with the media and public.

“The consent decree at this stage is implemented and we have a team in place which is monitoring the progress of our compliance. The Department of Justice along with the Federal court is ultimately in charge of oversight. The change in administrative personnel has no bearing our commitment to the reforms that are being implemented by the monitor or on our responsiveness to the consent decree. At the same time, Captain Rhonda McCoy is currently the acting-commander of the compliance unit and is fully engaged with monitoring process as she has since the beginning of the consent decree process.”