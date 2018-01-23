BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Maryland man has pleaded guilty to child porn charges.
Carlos DeAngelo Bell pleaded guilty to 10 counts of sexual exploitation of minors for the purpose of producing child pornography.
Attorneys will recommend a sentence of 150 years in prison. His sentencing is set for March 27.
According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, between 2014 and 2016, Bell convinced 10 children into sexual conduct, and produced child pornography.
At the time of the incidents, Bell was an instructional assistant for Charles County Public Schools, and a track and field coach at a Charles County Public high school.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook