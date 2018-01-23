BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor described an elite Baltimore police unit as a “perfect storm” of corruption in opening arguments Tuesday at the trial of two detectives charged in one of the largest scandals in the police force’s history.

“This is not a case about policing at all. It’s a case about greed,” said Leo Wise, one of the assistant U.S. attorneys tasked with prosecuting the Gun Trace Task Force. The disbanded unit of the Baltimore Police Department accused of robberies and extortion, falsifying evidence, reselling seized drugs and defrauding their department with bogus overtime claims.

Detectives Daniel Hersl and Marcus Taylor are two of eight indicted members of the disbanded unit, which was tasked with getting illegal guns off the streets of a city plagued by violent crime. They have pleaded not guilty to racketeering and robbery charges.

Six other indicted Baltimore officers — task force members who were arrested in March along with Hersl and Taylor — have pleaded guilty in recent months. Four of them will testify as witnesses for the government during the trial, according to Wise.

All of the indicted Baltimore officers have been in jail since their arrests last year.

In mid-November, a Philadelphia police officer became the ninth law enforcement agent indicted in the high-profile scandal. Prosecutors allege the Philadelphia officer conspired with task force member Jemell Rayam to sell heroin and cocaine seized in Baltimore.

Hersl’s defense attorney, William Purpura, is not denying that the 48-year-old detective took money — which he described as acts that “embarrassed” the city and his family — but that the evidence will show it didn’t rise to charges of robbery or extortion.

“It was a crime of theft, a crime of the moment,” Purpura told jurors, asserting Hersl’s 17-year career as a Baltimore officer was mostly dominated by honorable and effective police work. He claims the “thefts” took place on a “few occasions” of weakness.

Purpura also attacked the credibility of the officers’ alleged victims, asserting they were drug dealers.

Taylor’s lawyer, Jennifer Wicks, told jurors that the witnesses the government will call during the trial have made “a career of lying” to law enforcement investigators, juries and others. She called for jurors to examine their motivations and biases.

“The evidence will show you couldn’t believe them before, and you can’t believe them now,” Hinds said, arguing that she believes jurors should find Taylor not guilty of all charges against him.

But Wise said the government will show a clear pattern of corruption that lasted years, even before the indicted officers were assigned to the elite gun recovery unit.

“It was a unit made up of detectives who had already gone rogue,” Wise said, adding that he doesn’t dispute that the indicted officers at times did legitimate police work.

Twelve jurors and four alternates were picked from a statewide pool on Monday, the trial’s opening day.

The trial is expected to last up to four weeks, according to U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Blake.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)