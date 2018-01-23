BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Baltimore County Public Schools Superintendent S. Dallas Dance has been indicted on perjury charges.
Dance was indicted on four counts of perjury by a Baltimore County grand jury for failing to report nearly $150,000 in outside income on his financial disclosures.
These charges are related to discrepancies on his Financial Disclosure Statements for 2012, 2013, and 2015.
He is accused of not reporting nearly $150,000 in earnings from his work for Deliberate Excellence Consulting, even though he reported that “he had no interest in any companies,” and “had no source of earned income other than BCoPS.”
Dance became superintendent in 2012, and signed a four-year contract in the 2016, before resigning in April 2017.
