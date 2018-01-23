BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 23-year-old Baltimore man, Koran Peoples, has been arrested after a lengthy investigation for suspected drug trafficking and dealing, in addition to being linked to several non-fatal overdoses in Harford and surrounding counties, according to the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on Peoples’ car and residences in December. He was arrested December 7 after the search of his vehicle uncovered 70 grams of suspected heroin, and the search of a West Lexington Street residence uncovered paraphernalia, 900 grams of heroin with a street value of $110,000 and $405,000 in currency.

Peoples was federally indicted for possession with intent to distribute on January 4.

“This is a significant arrest and seizure of heroin and cash from a major player in the city that is trafficking and dealing this dangerous and deadly drug to our citizens here in Harford County,” said Captain Lee Dunbar, task force commander. “The seizure of almost a kilo of heroin with a street value of $110,000 and $405,000 in cash will definitely disrupt People’s operations and hopefully save lives.”

