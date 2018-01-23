Filed Under:Baltimore City, Double Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two people have been killed in a shooting in West Baltimore, authorities say.

Baltimore City Police say officers heard gunshots around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday and shortly after found a man and a woman in a car in the 1300 block of Division Street.

The first victim is a 34-year-old man and the other is a 29-year-old woman. Both victims were taken to an area hospital where they died from their injuries.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

City police are investigating another double shooting that left a man killed and a woman injured in their car just two miles away from this incident on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2100, Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP, or text a tip to 443-902-4824.

