BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A lawyer for one of the snipers who terrorized Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. in 2002 has asked a federal appeals court for a chance of a lighter sentence.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments Tuesday in the case of Lee Boyd Malvo, who was 17 when he and an accomplice killed 10 people in 2002.

This could mean Malvo may someday be eligible to be freed from prison.

Malvo is 32, and is currently sentenced never to leave prison alive for his part in the sniper killings of 10 people in Maryland and Virginia in 2002.

Under the control of John Allen Muhammed, who did most of the actual shooting, Malvo was 17 when he and Muhammed were finally arrested.

Convicted in Maryland and Virginia, and sentenced to life without possibility of parole, Malvo’s lawyers filed suit with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Virginia, based on a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that declared mandatory life sentences for juveniles as unconstitutional.

It’s the argument Malvo’s lawyers laid out in the hearing Tuesday morning, requesting Malvo be given a new sentencing hearing.

Even if Malvo should win a new sentencing hearing, it is only a shot at parole down the road, not a guarantee.

John Allen Muhammed was executed in Virginia in 2009.

