BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A child care provider in Silver Spring has admitted to slapping a two-year-old girl in the face multiple times, pushing her to the ground and grabbing her by the head, police say.

Montgomery County Police say they received video on Jan. 12 of Christina Dhanaraj, 65, abusing the girl who was enrolled in her at-home day care.

Authorities say the video shows the girl sitting quietly in a room inside Dhanaraj’s home on Winding Waye Lane before Dhanaraj scolds and slaps her eight times. She is then seen pushing the child to the floor, grabbing her by the head and pushes her with a “jerking motion,” according to police.

Investigators believe the incident occurred during November or December of 2017.

Dhanaraj was arrested after police received the video and charged with second-degree child abuse. During a police interview, she admitted to committing the abuse captured on the video.

The Maryland Office of Child Care has revoked Dhanaraj’s child care provider license.

Dhanaraj has provided child care services in her home for about 10 years, according to police, and investigators worry that there may be other victims. Anyone with information about possible abuse is asked to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook