BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An Annapolis High School teacher has won what’s considered “the Academy Award of teaching” and $25,000.
Devin Bartolotta reports that math teacher Allison Felton received the Milken Educator Award at a surprise assembly at the school Wednesday morning.
“Felton works with high-needs, behaviorally challenged students who come through with flying colors, and higher test scores, after taking her classes,” according to a release from the Milken Family Foundation.
She’s the only Milken Educator Award winner from Maryland this year, and is among 44 2017-2018 honorees.
“Allison Felton is the quintessential mathematics teacher: someone who sets a high bar and works tirelessly with her students to make sure they meet every expectation,” said Karen B. Salmon, State Superintendent of Schools. “Her creative teaching methods inspire her algebra students to understand complex material, master concepts and most importantly learn to love math.”
Felton’s students give her a warm welcome back to the classroom after the assembly.
