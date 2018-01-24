TOWSON, Md. (WJZ)– While Baltimore County police continue to hunt for thieves who have been terrorizing homes and families through a series of home break-ins, some families are taking matters into their owns hands.

Detectives say the group of thieves are behind 18 burglaries at upscale homes since October. Homeowners told WJZ’s Jonathan McCall they aren’t taking any chances when it comes to their safety.

“It feels like we’re being violated,” one homeowner said.

“You think you live in a nice county–in a nice area, some people are of the mindset that it can’t happen to them, but it can,” another homeowner said.

“They’re looking for larger homes, more expensive homes in secluded areas,” said Cpl. Shawn Vinson of the Baltimore County Police Department.

Police tried to calm worried residents during a Tuesday night meeting.

RELATED: Police Department Holds Meeting For Recent String Of Baltimore Co. Burglaries

“We all have a different feeling being in our houses, I’m constantly watching out the window,” a Baltimore County resident said.

“We need to start looking out for one another—because the police have a lot of miles to cover,” another homeowner said.

“We would install something like this, or a video doorbell,” John Birkenbach at Murrey Installations said.

Birkenbach says since the break-ins, man of his customers have been looking to upgrade their home security.

“They want to test their alarm systems make sure they’re working properly…some are interested in upgrades,”he added.

Police say they do plan to step up patrols in the area.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook