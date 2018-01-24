BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating an incident Wednesday afternoon after at least two vehicles had their back windows smashed.
Chopper 13 was above the scene near the intersection of Bayard and James Streets.
It was initially thought to be a wreck, but police say this may have come after a domestic incident.
Two vehicles at the scene had their back windows broken, and a third vehicle had already been towed from the scene.
Police have not released any further details as they continue their investigation.
